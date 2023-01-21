WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 22, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

225 AM PST Sat Jan 21 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

.IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...

.GENERAL SEAS...7 to 9 ft building to 8 to 12 ft Sunday morning. A

very strong second ebb current of 7.28 kt peaks at 413 PM

Saturday with seas 11 to 16 ft. The third ebb current of 4.01 kt

peaks at 449 AM Sunday with seas 8 to 12 ft.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wave conditions are expected to

be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor entrances.

