WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, January 12, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 213 AM PST Thu Jan 12 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...General seas 10 to 12 ft gradually building to 16 to 18 ft this morning before increasing to 18 to 22 ft this evening where seas will continue through tonight, then subside to 12 to 16 ft Friday morning. Seas will temporarily climb to 12 to 16 ft during the ebb current of 3.27 kt around 755 AM Thursday. Seas will temporarily climb to 18 to 22 ft during the ebb current of 4.14 kt around 743 PM Thursday. Seas will temporarily climb to 14 to 18 ft during the ebb current peaking near 3.5 kt around 837 AM Friday. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, from 7 AM this morning to noon PST Friday. Small Craft Advisory, until 7 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside.