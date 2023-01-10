WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, January 11, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

308 AM PST Tue Jan 10 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Combined seas 10 to 12 ft. Bar conditions rough.

Maximum ebb currents will occur around 630 AM and 630 PM

Tuesday.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM PST early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 10 ft at 13 seconds.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Wednesday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST early this morning.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning.

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 8 to 13 ft at 15

seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

