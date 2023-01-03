WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 3, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 254 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South to southeast winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 10 to 13 ft at 15 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Wednesday. * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt. * WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 10 to 11 ft at 14 seconds. * WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Admiralty Inlet. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands. * WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Wednesday. * WHAT...Combined seas 11 to 13 ft. Bar conditions rough. Maximum ebb currents will occur around 2 PM Tuesday and 230 AM Wednesday. * WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather