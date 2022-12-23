WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 23, 2022

_____

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

322 AM PST Fri Dec 23 2022

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Very steep

seas around 5 to 7 ft with an average period of 5 or 6 seconds.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather