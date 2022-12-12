WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, December 12, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 257 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Combined seas 9 to 11 ft. Bar conditions moderate to rough. Maximum ebb currents will occur around 7 AM Monday and 645 PM Monday evening. * WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather