WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, December 8, 2022

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

215 AM PST Tue Dec 6 2022

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt possible.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through late Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds have eased.

