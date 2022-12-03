WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 3, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 234 AM PST Sat Dec 3 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. Seas 7 to 10 feet, subsiding to 4 to 6 feet by late Saturday afternoon. Seas 8 to 11 feet during the ebb current at 107 PM Saturday. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wave conditions are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather