WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 3, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

228 AM PST Fri Dec 2 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 25 to 35 kt.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From noon today to 4 AM PST Saturday.

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and East

Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM PST Friday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

NOON PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Combined seas 7 to 9 ft building to 10 to 12 feet

tonight. Bar conditions moderate becoming rough tonight.

Maximum ebb currents will occur around 12 PM today and 1215 AM

tonight.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to noon PST Saturday.

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 40 kt and seas 8 to 13 ft at 10

seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather