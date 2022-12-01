WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, December 1, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

234 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and East

Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY

NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 30

kt and seas 8 to 11 ft at 14 seconds. For the Gale Watch,

southeast winds 30 to 40 kt and seas 8 to 13 ft at 12 seconds

possible.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon PST today. For

the Gale Watch, from late tonight through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.

10 to 60 nm, and West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De

Fuca.

* WHEN...Until noon PST Thursday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, east winds 15 to 30 kt and

seas 8 to 10 ft at 14 seconds. For the Gale Watch, southeast

winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 8 to 13 ft at 12 seconds possible.

out to 10 nm.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds are now expected to remain under small craft advisory

levels today.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather