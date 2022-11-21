WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 22, 2022

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

229 AM PST Mon Nov 21 2022

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 2 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with frequent gusts to 40 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 2 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 kt possible.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca, East

Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and Admiralty

Inlet.

* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

