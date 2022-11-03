WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 4, 2022 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 244 AM PDT Thu Nov 3 2022 ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...General seas building to 6 to 9 ft Friday afternoon and south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. Ebb current of 4.39 kt at 155 AM Friday. Seas 6 to 9 ft. Another ebb current of 4.64 kt at 237 PM Friday. Seas 9 to 14 ft. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A coastal jet could enhance winds across the Bar Thursday night. Peak southerly winds appear to occur Thursday late evening through early Friday morning. Southwest to west gales return Friday night and veer to northwest Saturday by morning. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather