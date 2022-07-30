WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, July 31, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

245 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island 10

To 60 Nm and Coastal Waters From James Island To Point

Grenville 10 To 60 Nm.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 2 AM PDT Sunday.

Winds have eased to less than 20 knots.

