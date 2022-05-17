WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, May 17, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 217 AM PDT Tue May 17 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...Seas 4 to 5 ft today, building to 10 ft later tonight. - FIRST EBB...Around 615 am today. Seas near 8 ft with breakers. - SECOND EBB...Around 645 pm today, with seas 6 ft. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather