WA Marine Warning and Forecast

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

537 PM PDT Sun May 1 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TO 10 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...4 to 6 ft tonight building to 8 to 10 ft Monday

evening before subsiding to 6 to 8 ft late Monday night.

- FIRST EBB...Strong. Around 630 AM Monday. Seas to 6 ft.

- SECOND EBB...Around 645 PM Monday. Seas to 10 ft.

- THIRD EBB...Strong. Around 7 AM Tuesday. Seas to 8 ft with

breakers possible.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...From 4 PM to 10 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

