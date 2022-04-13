WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, April 13, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 203 AM PDT Wed Apr 13 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...6 to 7 ft through Wednesday morning, then gradually easing to 4 to 5 feet through the afternoon and evening. - FIRST EBB...Around 315 AM Wednesday. Seas near 9 ft with breakers possible. - SECOND EBB...Around 330 PM Wednesday. Seas to 8 ft. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Bar conditions should improve dramatically through the morning. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather