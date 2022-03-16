WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, March 16, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

324 AM PDT Wed Mar 16 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...9 to 11 feet through this early afternoon then

6 to 8 feet through tonight.

- FIRST EBB...Around 445 AM Wednesday. Seas to 12 ft.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

