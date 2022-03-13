WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, March 14, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

300 AM PDT Sun Mar 13 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...Peaking at 16 to 20 ft Sunday morning, then

easing to 9 to 11 ft Sunday evening.

- FIRST EBB...Seas 13 to 15 ft with breakers around 230 PM

Sunday.

- SECOND EBB...Seas 8 to 10 ft around 315 AM Monday.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

