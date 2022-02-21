WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 21, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

251 AM PST Mon Feb 21 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 11 AM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...8 to 10 ft lowering to 6 to 8 ft late Monday.

- FIRST EBB...Around 745 AM Monday. Seas to 10 ft with breakers

likely.

- SECOND EBB...Around 745 PM Monday. Seas to 11 ft with

breakers possible.

- THIRD EBB...Around 830 AM Tuesday. Seas to 10 ft.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST this morning.

Small Craft Advisory, from 6 PM to 10 PM PST this evening.

Small Craft Advisory, from 7 AM to 11 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather