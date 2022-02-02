WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 2, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 249 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM PST early this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to midnight PST tonight. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville 10 To 60 Nm and Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island 10 To 60 Nm. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 3 PM PST this afternoon. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 2 AM PST Thursday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather