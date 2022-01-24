WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, January 24, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 1204 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON PST TODAY... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...3 to 5 ft, increasing to 6 to 8 ft this afternoon, decreasing to 5 to 7 ft by Monday afternoon. - FIRST EBB...Around 900 AM Monday. Seas to 10 ft. - SECOND EBB...Around 900 PM Monday. Seas to 9 ft. - THIRD EBB...Around 10 AM Tuesday. Seas to 8 ft. . * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather