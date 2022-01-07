WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 8, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

1249 PM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST

TONIGHT...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 AM PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...10 to 12 feet through Friday evening,

decreasing to 7 to 9 feet Friday night.

- FIRST EBB...Around 815 AM Friday. Seas to 12 ft with breakers

possible.

- SECOND EBB...Around 815 PM Friday. Seas to 12 ft with

breakers possible.

- THIRD EBB...Around 915 AM Saturday. Seas to 9 ft.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until midnight PST tonight. Small

Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 10 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially

when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

