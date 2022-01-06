WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, January 6, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

304 PM PST Thu Jan 6 2022

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 kt becoming northwest Friday

morning. Seas 11 to 15 ft at 15 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 7 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 7 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PST FRIDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 25 to 35 kt. For the

Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 2 AM to 4 PM PST Friday. For

the Small Craft Advisory, until 2 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PST FRIDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 7 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 30 to 40 kt. For the

Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 2 AM to 7 PM PST Friday. For

the Small Craft Advisory, until 2 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST

FRIDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 5 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 kt. For

the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM to 5 PM PST Friday.

For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Combined seas 10 to 13 feet. Bar conditions rough.

Maximum ebb currents will occur around 715 PM today and 8 AM

Friday. The evening ebb will be strong.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 10 to 12 ft at 11

seconds.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From 5 AM to 4 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather