WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, January 5, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

1256 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM PST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...7 to 9 ft increasing to 10 feet by Thursday

morning.

- FIRST EBB...Very strong ebb around 645 PM Wednesday. Seas to

10 ft with breakers likely.

- SECOND EBB...Around 730 AM Thursday. Seas to 11 ft with

breakers possible.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 8 PM

PST this evening. Small Craft Advisory, from 4 AM to 9 AM PST

Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

