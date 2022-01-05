WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, January 5, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 1256 PM PST Wed Jan 5 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...7 to 9 ft increasing to 10 feet by Thursday morning. - FIRST EBB...Very strong ebb around 645 PM Wednesday. Seas to 10 ft with breakers likely. - SECOND EBB...Around 730 AM Thursday. Seas to 11 ft with breakers possible. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 8 PM PST this evening. Small Craft Advisory, from 4 AM to 9 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...7 to 9 ft increasing to 10 feet by Thursday morning. - FIRST EBB...Very strong ebb around 645 PM Wednesday. Seas to 10 ft with breakers likely. - SECOND EBB...Around 730 AM Thursday. Seas to 11 ft with breakers possible. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 8 PM PST this evening. Small Craft Advisory, from 4 AM to 9 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather