WA Forecast for Wednesday, January 25, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Mostly cloudy;48;36;NW;5;86%;12%;1 Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;48;36;NNE;6;77%;12%;1 Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;49;37;NNE;7;86%;10%;1 Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;49;37;NNW;7;83%;4%;1 Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;35;27;SW;4;83%;23%;1 Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;46;39;N;6;86%;12%;1 Ellensburg;Variable cloudiness;45;28;ESE;6;74%;0%;1 Ephrata;More clouds than sun;38;27;N;5;81%;0%;1 Everett;Mostly cloudy;48;36;NW;6;89%;11%;1 Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;49;35;NNE;6;81%;10%;1 Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;47;39;N;6;83%;12%;1 Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;51;41;ENE;7;81%;10%;1 Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;49;36;N;5;82%;8%;1 Moses Lake;Variable cloudiness;38;25;NNW;5;86%;0%;1 Olympia;Mostly cloudy;49;35;NNE;7;85%;10%;1 Omak;Mostly cloudy;34;24;S;5;90%;0%;1 Pasco;Mostly cloudy;46;25;NNW;5;71%;0%;1 Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;46;35;SE;5;85%;12%;0 Pullman;Mostly cloudy;35;29;SE;6;87%;27%;1 Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;50;36;NE;5;85%;10%;1 Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;50;38;ENE;4;86%;11%;1 Renton;Mostly cloudy;50;37;NNE;6;81%;11%;1 Seattle;Mainly cloudy;49;38;NNE;6;81%;10%;1 Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;49;37;N;5;82%;11%;1 Shelton;Mostly cloudy;47;36;NE;6;92%;11%;1 Spokane;Variable cloudiness;38;31;SW;4;79%;23%;1 Spokane Fairchild;More clouds than sun;34;28;SSW;5;87%;18%;1 Spokane Felts;Variable cloudiness;38;31;SW;4;79%;23%;1 Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;39;33;NW;5;74%;5%;1 Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;49;36;NNE;6;85%;10%;1 Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;48;38;NNE;7;85%;10%;1 Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;52;35;NNW;5;74%;27%;1 Walla Walla;More clouds than sun;45;29;S;6;73%;5%;1 Wenatchee;Variable cloudiness;38;29;S;5;79%;0%;1 Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;48;37;NNW;8;80%;12%;1 Yakima;More clouds than sun;48;27;WNW;4;66%;0%;1 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather