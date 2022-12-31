WA Forecast for Sunday, January 1, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Decreasing clouds;46;31;ENE;5;85%;29%;1 Bellingham;Decreasing clouds;46;33;ENE;5;74%;11%;1 Bremerton;Decreasing clouds;46;35;NW;5;87%;12%;1 Chehalis;Decreasing clouds;45;33;ESE;4;80%;6%;1 Deer Park;Low clouds;35;26;NNW;5;87%;6%;0 Eastsound;Decreasing clouds;46;38;ENE;5;87%;30%;1 Ellensburg;Decreasing clouds;34;23;ESE;6;88%;5%;2 Ephrata;Low clouds;32;27;N;7;85%;2%;0 Everett;Decreasing clouds;46;32;E;4;82%;29%;1 Fort Lewis;Decreasing clouds;45;32;SE;4;92%;13%;1 Friday Harbor;Decreasing clouds;46;38;E;4;85%;13%;1 Hoquiam;Cloudy;45;37;E;7;96%;11%;0 Kelso-Longview;Decreasing clouds;46;33;SE;4;84%;30%;1 Moses Lake;Low clouds;32;28;N;5;82%;1%;0 Olympia;Decreasing clouds;44;32;N;3;95%;13%;1 Omak;Decreasing clouds;31;21;SW;6;91%;2%;1 Pasco;Decreasing clouds;38;32;NNW;6;84%;4%;1 Port Angeles;Decreasing clouds;47;36;E;4;85%;14%;1 Pullman;Low clouds;33;22;NE;6;92%;18%;0 Puyallup;Decreasing clouds;47;32;E;4;89%;13%;1 Quillayute;Cloudy;45;37;E;5;93%;16%;0 Renton;Decreasing clouds;47;36;E;4;82%;14%;1 Seattle;Decreasing clouds;46;35;E;4;81%;13%;1 Seattle Boeing;Decreasing clouds;46;35;ENE;3;78%;14%;1 Shelton;Decreasing clouds;43;33;NNE;3;95%;12%;1 Spokane;Low clouds;36;28;NNE;4;82%;10%;0 Spokane Fairchild;Low clouds;33;26;ENE;4;86%;8%;0 Spokane Felts;Low clouds;36;28;NNE;4;82%;10%;0 Stampede Pass;Decreasing clouds;33;22;ESE;4;66%;5%;2 Tacoma;Decreasing clouds;45;34;ENE;4;90%;14%;1 Tacoma Narrows;Decreasing clouds;44;35;NNE;4;92%;14%;1 Vancouver;Decreasing clouds;45;34;NE;4;82%;12%;1 Walla Walla;Low clouds;37;24;ESE;5;93%;11%;0 Wenatchee;Decreasing clouds;32;23;NE;4;87%;27%;1 Whidbey Island;Decreasing clouds;46;32;E;6;89%;13%;1 Yakima;Decreasing clouds;37;26;NE;5;88%;4%;1 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather