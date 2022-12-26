WA Forecast for Tuesday, December 27, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Occasional rain;50;40;SSE;19;79%;100%;0 Bellingham;Periods of rain;52;45;SSE;20;78%;100%;0 Bremerton;Periods of rain;54;41;SSW;20;76%;98%;0 Chehalis;Downpours, breezy;54;41;WSW;16;74%;100%;0 Deer Park;Cloudy with showers;45;36;SW;11;85%;98%;0 Eastsound;Periods of rain;53;44;S;19;82%;99%;0 Ellensburg;A couple of showers;43;34;W;8;80%;98%;0 Ephrata;Showers around;44;36;SW;13;88%;71%;0 Everett;Occasional rain;50;40;SSE;20;81%;100%;0 Fort Lewis;Periods of rain;54;40;SW;19;92%;100%;0 Friday Harbor;Occasional rain;52;43;WSW;19;75%;99%;0 Hoquiam;Rain, some heavy;50;41;W;25;98%;100%;0 Kelso-Longview;Windy with downpours;54;40;WSW;19;84%;100%;0 Moses Lake;Showers around;46;37;SW;11;79%;70%;0 Olympia;Periods of rain;55;41;SW;21;90%;100%;0 Omak;Bit of rain, snow;41;35;SSW;14;91%;98%;0 Pasco;Warmer with a shower;51;42;SW;16;79%;85%;1 Port Angeles;Rain, some heavy;49;40;W;9;92%;100%;0 Pullman;Breezy with showers;43;34;SW;15;89%;93%;0 Puyallup;Periods of rain;55;41;SSW;19;83%;100%;0 Quillayute;Cloudy with showers;50;40;W;11;92%;100%;0 Renton;Periods of rain;51;41;SSW;19;84%;98%;0 Seattle;Periods of rain;52;42;S;20;80%;98%;0 Seattle Boeing;Occasional rain;52;41;SSW;19;82%;98%;0 Shelton;Periods of rain;52;39;WSW;25;90%;100%;0 Spokane;A couple of showers;49;39;SW;13;74%;98%;0 Spokane Fairchild;A couple of showers;42;34;SW;19;99%;95%;0 Spokane Felts;A couple of showers;49;39;SW;13;74%;98%;0 Stampede Pass;Periods of rain;36;29;W;15;86%;100%;0 Tacoma;Periods of rain;54;41;SW;20;86%;99%;0 Tacoma Narrows;Periods of rain;52;40;SW;20;91%;99%;0 Vancouver;Rain, heavy at times;53;41;SW;17;78%;100%;0 Walla Walla;A couple of showers;55;40;SW;21;66%;97%;0 Wenatchee;A little snow;41;32;WSW;5;88%;72%;0 Whidbey Island;Periods of rain;52;42;SSE;21;84%;100%;0 Yakima;Showers around;46;37;SSW;12;87%;87%;0 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather