WA Forecast for Saturday, November 19, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Some brightening;46;26;E;5;68%;1%;2

Bellingham;Some brightening;43;29;E;6;55%;2%;2

Bremerton;More clouds than sun;48;28;NNW;6;56%;0%;2

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;49;29;SE;4;63%;0%;2

Deer Park;Mostly sunny;33;13;NNE;4;60%;0%;2

Eastsound;Some brightening;43;35;NE;6;64%;2%;2

Ellensburg;Mostly sunny, chilly;36;21;NW;6;59%;0%;2

Ephrata;Mostly sunny, chilly;37;21;N;9;47%;0%;2

Everett;Clearing;47;27;SE;5;64%;1%;2

Fort Lewis;Periods of sun;47;24;SSE;4;66%;2%;2

Friday Harbor;Some brightening;44;35;NE;5;59%;2%;2

Hoquiam;High clouds;50;30;E;8;59%;2%;2

Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;48;25;SSE;6;60%;2%;2

Moses Lake;Mostly sunny, chilly;36;17;N;7;52%;0%;2

Olympia;Clearing;46;25;S;4;66%;2%;2

Omak;Partly sunny, cold;27;15;N;6;82%;0%;2

Pasco;Mostly sunny, cold;34;17;NW;6;69%;0%;2

Port Angeles;Some sun;46;32;E;5;63%;2%;2

Pullman;Mostly sunny;36;24;ESE;8;51%;0%;2

Puyallup;Periods of sun;48;24;ESE;4;65%;0%;2

Quillayute;High clouds;52;31;E;3;57%;2%;2

Renton;Partly sunny;49;30;ESE;5;58%;2%;2

Seattle;Clearing;49;32;ESE;5;53%;0%;2

Seattle Boeing;Clearing;49;29;E;4;55%;2%;2

Shelton;Some brightening;48;23;NE;6;60%;2%;2

Spokane;Mostly sunny;39;20;NE;5;48%;1%;2

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny, cold;30;15;NNE;7;63%;0%;2

Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny;39;20;NE;5;48%;1%;2

Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;30;23;ESE;5;46%;0%;2

Tacoma;Partly sunny;47;30;SE;5;62%;2%;2

Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;46;31;SSE;6;60%;2%;2

Vancouver;Partly sunny;47;27;E;6;45%;2%;2

Walla Walla;Mostly sunny, cold;32;21;SSE;6;68%;0%;2

Wenatchee;Partly sunny, cold;31;20;N;5;61%;0%;2

Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;45;32;ESE;6;68%;2%;2

Yakima;Mostly sunny, cold;37;17;NNW;4;53%;0%;2

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

