WA Forecast for Wednesday, November 16, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Mostly sunny;50;28;E;5;76%;4%;2 Bellingham;Partly sunny;48;35;NE;6;64%;4%;2 Bremerton;Mostly sunny;51;33;NNE;6;69%;3%;2 Chehalis;Partly sunny;54;32;ENE;4;75%;0%;2 Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;35;25;NE;4;78%;7%;1 Eastsound;Mostly sunny;47;41;NE;5;74%;3%;2 Ellensburg;Mostly sunny, chilly;39;25;NE;6;67%;0%;2 Ephrata;Partly sunny, cold;35;26;N;7;66%;0%;2 Everett;Mostly sunny;49;30;E;5;74%;4%;2 Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny;49;28;NNE;4;84%;3%;2 Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;48;39;NE;5;72%;2%;2 Hoquiam;Partly sunny;55;35;E;8;65%;3%;2 Kelso-Longview;Mostly sunny;52;30;SSE;5;67%;2%;2 Moses Lake;Partly sunny, chilly;37;25;NNE;6;66%;0%;2 Olympia;Partly sunny;49;27;NE;5;85%;2%;2 Omak;Clouds and sun, cold;28;22;NNE;7;94%;25%;1 Pasco;Partly sunny, chilly;39;25;NW;5;72%;0%;2 Port Angeles;Mostly sunny;52;32;ENE;5;68%;2%;2 Pullman;Increasing clouds;37;27;E;6;64%;0%;2 Puyallup;Mostly sunny;51;28;ENE;4;81%;3%;2 Quillayute;Mostly sunny;55;34;E;4;67%;3%;2 Renton;Mostly sunny;51;34;ENE;5;74%;5%;2 Seattle;Mostly sunny;52;35;NE;6;67%;3%;2 Seattle Boeing;Mostly sunny;51;34;NE;5;71%;4%;2 Shelton;Mostly sunny;51;30;NE;5;75%;2%;2 Spokane;Mostly cloudy;39;30;ENE;3;63%;4%;1 Spokane Fairchild;Decreasing clouds;35;24;NE;6;80%;1%;1 Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;39;30;ENE;3;63%;4%;1 Stampede Pass;Mostly sunny;38;24;ESE;7;60%;0%;2 Tacoma;Partly sunny;50;34;NE;5;77%;3%;2 Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;49;34;NE;5;75%;3%;2 Vancouver;Plenty of sunshine;51;32;E;6;60%;2%;2 Walla Walla;Partly sunny, cold;36;24;WSW;5;77%;0%;2 Wenatchee;Partly sunny, chilly;34;24;N;5;72%;0%;2 Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny, chilly;47;33;NE;5;79%;3%;2 Yakima;Mostly sunny, chilly;40;21;NNE;4;65%;0%;2