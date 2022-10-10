Skip to main content
WA Forecast for Wednesday, October 12, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Turning sunny;65;42;NNE;6;71%;6%;3

Bellingham;Turning sunny, nice;62;44;ENE;6;74%;7%;3

Bremerton;Turning sunny;67;46;NNE;7;65%;5%;3

Chehalis;Turning sunny;69;46;N;6;64%;0%;3

Deer Park;Abundant sunshine;71;36;SSW;6;50%;0%;3

Eastsound;Turning sunny;58;49;NNW;6;81%;7%;3

Ellensburg;Sunshine;74;43;NW;5;48%;0%;3

Ephrata;Plenty of sun;74;46;E;7;41%;0%;3

Everett;Turning sunny, nice;65;44;N;6;70%;5%;3

Fort Lewis;Turning sunny, nice;68;43;NE;6;65%;5%;3

Friday Harbor;Turning sunny;61;45;WNW;6;74%;6%;3

Hoquiam;Partly sunny;66;47;NNE;6;72%;5%;3

Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny, nice;70;45;N;6;65%;4%;3

Moses Lake;Sunny;74;42;SE;7;46%;0%;3

Olympia;Turning sunny, nice;69;41;NNE;5;71%;5%;3

Omak;Sunshine;74;46;NNE;7;44%;0%;3

Pasco;Nice with sunshine;75;42;SE;5;53%;0%;3

Port Angeles;Sunshine, pleasant;61;44;SSE;6;71%;5%;3

Pullman;Sunshine and nice;68;42;SE;8;54%;0%;3

Puyallup;Turning sunny;69;43;NNE;5;68%;5%;3

Quillayute;Mostly sunny;63;44;NNE;5;75%;5%;3

Renton;Turning sunny;68;49;NNE;6;67%;6%;3

Seattle;Turning sunny;66;50;NNE;6;61%;5%;3

Seattle Boeing;Turning sunny;67;49;NNE;5;63%;6%;3

Shelton;Partly sunny;68;42;NE;6;64%;5%;3

Spokane;Sunny and nice;72;43;S;7;46%;1%;3

Spokane Fairchild;Sunshine and mild;70;42;WSW;9;48%;0%;3

Spokane Felts;Sunny and nice;72;43;S;7;46%;1%;3

Stampede Pass;Mostly sunny;59;46;WNW;5;51%;0%;3

Tacoma;Turning sunny, nice;65;48;NNE;6;70%;5%;3

Tacoma Narrows;Turning sunny;65;49;NNE;7;71%;5%;3

Vancouver;Nice with sunshine;71;46;N;5;61%;5%;3

Walla Walla;Sunny and pleasant;71;48;SE;7;49%;0%;3

Wenatchee;Sunny and warm;73;49;NNW;7;46%;0%;3

Whidbey Island;Turning sunny;60;46;NW;7;86%;6%;3

Yakima;Sunny and warm;75;43;NNW;5;44%;0%;3

