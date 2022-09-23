WA Forecast for Sunday, September 25, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Partly sunny, nice;71;47;N;6;73%;2%;4 Bellingham;Clouds and sun;69;50;N;5;72%;4%;2 Bremerton;Clouds and sun, nice;73;52;NE;8;66%;1%;4 Chehalis;Clearing;74;51;N;6;70%;6%;4 Deer Park;Mostly sunny, nice;73;43;NNE;4;50%;0%;4 Eastsound;Rather cloudy;65;53;NNW;3;82%;3%;2 Ellensburg;Sunshine, pleasant;78;49;NW;4;48%;0%;4 Ephrata;Sunshine and nice;76;52;NW;5;44%;0%;4 Everett;Episodes of sunshine;71;48;NNW;6;70%;2%;4 Fort Lewis;Clouds and sun;73;49;NE;5;63%;3%;4 Friday Harbor;Clouds and sun;67;52;NNW;6;69%;2%;3 Hoquiam;Partly sunny, nice;72;54;N;7;72%;3%;4 Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny, nice;76;52;N;7;67%;3%;4 Moses Lake;Sunny and beautiful;76;48;NE;5;51%;0%;4 Olympia;Clouds and sun;74;48;NE;5;67%;3%;4 Omak;Mostly sunny, nice;76;51;NE;8;47%;0%;4 Pasco;Sunshine, pleasant;79;51;WNW;3;52%;0%;4 Port Angeles;Clouds and sun;67;50;WSW;4;66%;2%;4 Pullman;Mostly sunny;71;45;E;4;46%;0%;4 Puyallup;Some sun, pleasant;75;49;NNE;6;63%;1%;4 Quillayute;Partly sunny;70;50;N;5;68%;4%;4 Renton;Nice with some sun;73;53;NNE;7;64%;3%;4 Seattle;Sunny intervals;70;54;NNE;8;66%;1%;4 Seattle Boeing;Some sun, pleasant;71;55;NNE;5;65%;3%;4 Shelton;Partly sunny, nice;75;46;E;5;62%;2%;4 Spokane;Sunshine, pleasant;74;46;SE;2;47%;0%;4 Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny;72;46;SW;4;48%;0%;4 Spokane Felts;Sunshine, pleasant;74;46;SE;2;47%;0%;4 Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;64;51;SE;2;62%;6%;4 Tacoma;Sunny intervals;71;53;NNE;7;67%;3%;4 Tacoma Narrows;Clouds and sun;71;54;NE;6;67%;3%;4 Vancouver;Mostly sunny;78;53;NNW;7;58%;3%;4 Walla Walla;Mostly sunny, nice;76;53;ESE;5;43%;0%;4 Wenatchee;Mostly sunny, nice;75;54;W;5;49%;0%;4 Whidbey Island;Clouds and sun;63;49;WNW;6;78%;3%;3 Yakima;Nice with sunshine;78;47;NNW;3;52%;0%;4 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather