WA Forecast for Saturday, September 10, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Sunshine and warmer;83;49;ENE;4;52%;1%;5 Bellingham;Sunny and very warm;81;53;E;11;42%;3%;4 Bremerton;Sunny and pleasant;81;57;NNE;9;39%;1%;5 Chehalis;Plenty of sunshine;83;54;NNE;9;46%;0%;5 Deer Park;Partly sunny;75;43;NE;9;30%;0%;5 Eastsound;Breezy in the a.m.;72;56;NNE;12;64%;3%;4 Ellensburg;Breezy in the p.m.;82;48;E;11;30%;0%;5 Ephrata;Winds subsiding;81;56;NE;16;20%;0%;5 Everett;Sunshine and nice;81;50;NE;5;48%;1%;5 Fort Lewis;Plenty of sun;81;47;NNE;10;45%;3%;5 Friday Harbor;Sunny and nice;78;54;N;8;42%;2%;4 Hoquiam;Sunny and warmer;83;62;E;11;45%;3%;5 Kelso-Longview;Plenty of sunshine;90;53;NE;9;42%;3%;5 Moses Lake;Sunny and pleasant;82;53;NE;13;21%;0%;5 Olympia;Plenty of sun;83;49;ENE;10;45%;3%;5 Omak;Windy in the morning;81;49;NNE;15;26%;0%;5 Pasco;Sunny and pleasant;85;54;NE;9;34%;0%;5 Port Angeles;Sunny and pleasant;77;51;SSE;7;44%;3%;5 Pullman;Sunny and nice;77;46;ENE;7;28%;0%;5 Puyallup;Plenty of sun;83;49;ENE;7;38%;1%;5 Quillayute;Breezy in the p.m.;78;55;ENE;10;42%;3%;5 Renton;Sunny and pleasant;80;55;NE;8;45%;3%;5 Seattle;Sunny and nice;77;56;NNE;8;42%;1%;5 Seattle Boeing;Sunny and pleasant;77;56;NNE;9;52%;3%;5 Shelton;Plenty of sunshine;85;49;NE;10;42%;2%;5 Spokane;Partly sunny, nice;77;47;ENE;8;33%;0%;5 Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny;74;48;ENE;13;32%;0%;5 Spokane Felts;Partly sunny, nice;77;47;ENE;8;33%;0%;5 Stampede Pass;Sunny and pleasant;70;52;ESE;7;34%;0%;5 Tacoma;Sunny and nice;78;57;NE;9;43%;3%;5 Tacoma Narrows;Sunny and breezy;78;58;NNE;13;48%;3%;5 Vancouver;Sunny and very warm;89;63;E;10;30%;3%;5 Walla Walla;Sunny and nice;81;51;ENE;8;28%;0%;5 Wenatchee;Sunny and pleasant;80;54;ESE;11;29%;0%;5 Whidbey Island;Plenty of sun;71;49;NNW;11;57%;3%;5 Yakima;Sunny and pleasant;81;51;NNE;11;31%;0%;5