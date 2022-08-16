WA Forecast for Thursday, August 18, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Very warm and humid;88;61;N;6;61%;1%;6 Bellingham;Mostly sunny;84;61;SSE;5;66%;3%;6 Bremerton;Mostly sunny;88;60;NNE;8;51%;0%;6 Chehalis;Mainly cloudy, warm;88;63;N;7;52%;1%;5 Deer Park;Sunshine, very hot;98;56;NNE;6;25%;0%;6 Eastsound;Partly sunny, nice;75;61;SSE;7;74%;3%;6 Ellensburg;Very hot;102;63;N;5;29%;0%;7 Ephrata;Very hot;101;73;N;9;20%;0%;7 Everett;Mostly sunny;86;62;NNW;6;59%;1%;6 Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny, warm;88;61;NE;8;51%;2%;7 Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny;81;57;SSW;5;60%;2%;6 Hoquiam;Partly sunny;79;62;W;8;71%;3%;7 Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny and hot;95;66;NNW;9;50%;3%;7 Moses Lake;Very hot;102;66;NE;8;22%;0%;7 Olympia;Mostly sunny, warm;91;60;NNE;8;53%;2%;7 Omak;Very hot;103;70;NNE;9;21%;0%;6 Pasco;Very hot;104;61;ENE;5;32%;0%;7 Port Angeles;Mostly sunny, warm;80;59;SW;5;56%;3%;6 Pullman;Very hot;96;57;ENE;4;24%;0%;7 Puyallup;Mostly sunny, warm;89;61;NNE;6;48%;1%;6 Quillayute;Partly sunny;80;57;NNW;7;67%;3%;6 Renton;Sunny and very warm;86;65;NNE;8;54%;2%;6 Seattle;Sunny and very warm;84;64;NNE;8;53%;0%;6 Seattle Boeing;Plenty of sunshine;84;66;NE;7;57%;2%;6 Shelton;Mostly sunny, warm;93;60;S;6;54%;2%;6 Spokane;Sunshine, very hot;99;62;ENE;4;29%;0%;7 Spokane Fairchild;Sunlit and very hot;96;63;N;6;26%;0%;7 Spokane Felts;Sunshine, very hot;99;62;ENE;4;29%;0%;7 Stampede Pass;Warmer;88;68;E;3;38%;0%;5 Tacoma;Mostly sunny;86;63;NNE;8;53%;2%;6 Tacoma Narrows;Mostly sunny;84;65;NE;8;57%;2%;6 Vancouver;Very hot;99;69;NNW;7;39%;3%;7 Walla Walla;Very hot;102;69;E;6;22%;0%;7 Wenatchee;Very hot;100;73;W;8;27%;0%;7 Whidbey Island;Partly sunny, nice;72;57;N;7;72%;3%;6 Yakima;Very hot;101;66;N;6;29%;0%;7 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather