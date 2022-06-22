WA Forecast

Evart wins its quarterfinal softball game. The 300th win in Amanda Brown’s Evart softball coaching career will be an easy one to remember.

Gostlin sparked Evart softball attack No one was more excited than Kate Gostlin over Evart’s trip to the state fuals at Michigan State...

Reed City girls open summer league with sweep Reed City softball coach Roger Steig wasted little time in preparing for the 2023 season once his...