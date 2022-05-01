Skip to main content
WA Forecast for Tuesday, May 3, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;A couple of showers;54;47;S;6;66%;90%;2

Bellingham;Brief a.m. showers;57;48;SSE;8;79%;80%;2

Bremerton;A couple of showers;55;45;SE;6;82%;89%;2

Chehalis;Cloudy with a shower;55;46;WSW;5;76%;84%;2

Deer Park;Cloudy;59;41;S;7;60%;29%;2

Eastsound;Showers around;56;47;SSW;6;81%;72%;3

Ellensburg;Times of rain;53;44;NW;14;71%;100%;2

Ephrata;A few showers;60;43;WNW;10;64%;91%;2

Everett;A couple of showers;54;47;N;5;71%;92%;2

Fort Lewis;Cooler;54;44;SW;6;77%;72%;2

Friday Harbor;Rain in the morning;56;47;SW;5;80%;81%;3

Hoquiam;A morning shower;57;48;WNW;11;78%;66%;2

Kelso-Longview;Showers around;56;47;WNW;7;78%;75%;2

Moses Lake;Brief showers;58;43;SW;8;66%;91%;2

Olympia;Cooler;55;45;WSW;7;79%;66%;2

Omak;A shower or two;65;44;ESE;7;56%;86%;2

Pasco;A shower in the p.m.;59;47;WSW;14;67%;68%;2

Port Angeles;A shower;55;44;WSW;8;78%;83%;2

Pullman;Brief p.m. showers;53;38;SW;16;74%;96%;2

Puyallup;Cooler, a.m. showers;55;46;S;5;82%;81%;2

Quillayute;Decreasing clouds;55;43;WNW;7;83%;33%;3

Renton;A couple of showers;55;47;SE;6;74%;90%;2

Seattle;A couple of showers;53;48;SE;6;81%;89%;1

Seattle Boeing;A couple of showers;55;48;SSE;5;78%;89%;1

Shelton;A shower in the a.m.;56;42;WSW;5;82%;68%;2

Spokane;Cloudy;59;43;SSW;7;60%;30%;3

Spokane Fairchild;Breezy in the p.m.;58;37;SSW;12;71%;29%;3

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;59;43;SSW;7;60%;30%;3

Stampede Pass;Downpours;38;35;W;4;97%;99%;2

Tacoma;A couple of showers;55;46;S;6;77%;88%;2

Tacoma Narrows;Cooler;54;46;SSW;6;82%;69%;2

Vancouver;Cloudy with showers;55;50;SW;7;73%;93%;2

Walla Walla;A shower in the p.m.;52;43;SSW;14;72%;80%;2

Wenatchee;Cooler with showers;56;44;WNW;10;71%;98%;2

Whidbey Island;A couple of showers;54;47;SW;10;82%;80%;2

Yakima;Cloudy with showers;56;42;NNW;9;68%;95%;2

