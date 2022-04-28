WA Forecast for Saturday, April 30, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Cloudy with a shower;60;46;S;7;53%;61%;2 Bellingham;A thick cloud cover;61;47;E;6;62%;89%;2 Bremerton;Cloudy with a shower;60;47;SW;7;68%;97%;2 Chehalis;Cloudy with a shower;58;47;SSE;7;59%;99%;3 Deer Park;A couple of showers;58;35;E;8;56%;74%;3 Eastsound;Cloudy;57;48;ESE;7;67%;90%;3 Ellensburg;Turning cloudy;62;43;ENE;9;42%;71%;7 Ephrata;Mostly sunny;63;43;SE;8;36%;33%;7 Everett;Cloudy with a shower;60;47;S;7;56%;94%;2 Fort Lewis;A shower in spots;60;46;E;6;60%;98%;3 Friday Harbor;Cloudy;57;47;SE;8;67%;93%;2 Hoquiam;Overcast, a shower;57;49;ESE;10;74%;99%;2 Kelso-Longview;A couple of showers;60;49;SE;7;68%;100%;2 Moses Lake;Mostly sunny;65;46;ESE;8;43%;31%;7 Olympia;A brief shower;60;46;SE;7;65%;99%;3 Omak;Mostly sunny;64;44;E;9;43%;44%;5 Pasco;Partly sunny;66;47;ESE;10;41%;28%;7 Port Angeles;Cloudy with a shower;55;43;SE;4;70%;97%;2 Pullman;A few showers;53;40;E;9;57%;74%;3 Puyallup;A shower in places;62;47;SSE;5;63%;95%;4 Quillayute;Cloudy with a shower;55;43;ESE;8;80%;99%;2 Renton;A shower in places;60;49;SW;6;58%;96%;3 Seattle;A shower in places;58;48;SW;7;62%;95%;3 Seattle Boeing;A shower in spots;61;49;SSW;6;61%;95%;4 Shelton;A passing shower;58;45;E;5;69%;100%;2 Spokane;A passing shower;57;39;ESE;8;53%;85%;5 Spokane Fairchild;A passing shower;56;36;SE;11;60%;85%;5 Spokane Felts;A passing shower;57;39;ESE;8;53%;85%;5 Stampede Pass;A shower in spots;45;36;E;1;72%;85%;6 Tacoma;Cloudy with a shower;59;47;SSE;6;64%;97%;2 Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy with a shower;59;48;E;5;65%;97%;2 Vancouver;Cloudy with a shower;61;52;SSE;6;61%;99%;2 Walla Walla;Partly sunny, cool;60;46;E;10;48%;44%;6 Wenatchee;Sun and some clouds;61;45;SSE;7;42%;78%;7 Whidbey Island;Breezy in the a.m.;59;47;SE;12;65%;80%;2 Yakima;Partly sunny;63;44;S;6;42%;85%;7 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather