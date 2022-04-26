WA Forecast for Thursday, April 28, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;A couple of showers;56;36;NNE;6;47%;87%;2 Bellingham;A passing shower;55;39;E;6;66%;83%;4 Bremerton;A passing shower;56;39;N;6;63%;88%;3 Chehalis;Cloudy with a shower;55;37;NW;4;63%;85%;2 Deer Park;Clouds and sun;54;28;S;9;48%;27%;4 Eastsound;A brief shower;53;42;S;4;69%;88%;4 Ellensburg;Clouds and sun;55;34;NW;12;42%;15%;7 Ephrata;Partly sunny, cool;60;35;NW;7;33%;7%;7 Everett;A couple of showers;56;39;N;7;51%;91%;2 Fort Lewis;Cloudy with a shower;55;36;S;4;63%;88%;2 Friday Harbor;A passing shower;52;42;SW;6;67%;88%;5 Hoquiam;Cloudy with a shower;53;39;NW;8;72%;85%;2 Kelso-Longview;Cloudy with a shower;57;38;WNW;4;67%;83%;2 Moses Lake;Clouds and sun;59;34;S;6;36%;8%;5 Olympia;Cloudy with a shower;54;35;WSW;4;67%;88%;2 Omak;Episodes of sunshine;60;33;SE;7;38%;23%;6 Pasco;Clouds and sun, cool;61;38;SSE;7;43%;11%;5 Port Angeles;A shower;51;41;SW;5;71%;88%;3 Pullman;Mostly cloudy;49;32;ESE;10;57%;30%;2 Puyallup;Cloudy with a shower;57;39;NE;5;61%;88%;2 Quillayute;A passing shower;51;35;NE;4;76%;82%;3 Renton;A passing shower;57;40;NNE;6;56%;88%;4 Seattle;A passing shower;54;40;NNE;6;62%;88%;4 Seattle Boeing;A passing shower;57;40;SE;4;61%;88%;4 Shelton;Cloudy with a shower;53;35;W;5;69%;88%;2 Spokane;Partly sunny;55;33;SE;9;46%;26%;4 Spokane Fairchild;Clouds and sun;54;31;S;11;51%;12%;4 Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;55;33;SE;9;46%;26%;4 Stampede Pass;A bit of snow, cold;38;29;W;3;73%;85%;3 Tacoma;Warmer with a shower;56;37;NNW;6;61%;88%;4 Tacoma Narrows;A passing shower;55;40;SW;4;66%;88%;3 Vancouver;Cloudy with a shower;57;42;NNW;4;58%;85%;2 Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy, cool;54;39;ESE;9;50%;38%;3 Wenatchee;Partly sunny;56;37;W;7;38%;13%;6 Whidbey Island;A passing shower;52;42;WNW;8;68%;88%;3 Yakima;Clouds and sun, cool;58;34;NNW;5;40%;13%;7 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather