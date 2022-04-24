Skip to main content
WA Forecast for Tuesday, April 26, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;A couple of showers;53;42;W;7;65%;98%;2

Bellingham;A couple of showers;53;43;SSE;7;81%;93%;2

Bremerton;A couple of showers;58;40;SE;9;75%;92%;2

Chehalis;A couple of showers;56;38;W;6;79%;87%;2

Deer Park;Cloudy;64;44;SSW;8;49%;92%;2

Eastsound;A couple of showers;54;43;SW;6;78%;94%;2

Ellensburg;Low clouds;62;40;NW;8;53%;29%;2

Ephrata;Partly sunny;66;43;WNW;10;42%;19%;4

Everett;A couple of showers;54;42;WNW;8;67%;98%;2

Fort Lewis;A couple of showers;56;39;SW;6;74%;92%;2

Friday Harbor;A couple of showers;52;42;SSW;6;79%;88%;2

Hoquiam;A couple of showers;54;43;WSW;10;78%;93%;2

Kelso-Longview;A couple of showers;56;41;WNW;5;79%;94%;2

Moses Lake;Increasing clouds;67;45;SSW;8;45%;18%;4

Olympia;A couple of showers;57;39;SW;6;74%;97%;2

Omak;Breezy in the p.m.;68;42;SSE;11;39%;50%;3

Pasco;Partly sunny, nice;71;48;SSW;7;46%;94%;4

Port Angeles;A couple of showers;52;40;W;6;78%;94%;2

Pullman;An afternoon shower;62;43;NNW;7;45%;99%;3

Puyallup;A couple of showers;57;40;WSW;6;76%;98%;2

Quillayute;A couple of showers;51;39;S;6;83%;99%;2

Renton;A couple of showers;57;42;WSW;8;71%;94%;2

Seattle;A couple of showers;55;42;NNW;8;72%;96%;2

Seattle Boeing;A couple of showers;57;43;SSW;7;73%;98%;2

Shelton;A couple of showers;56;38;WSW;9;78%;88%;2

Spokane;Cloudy;65;46;SSE;7;44%;85%;3

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;63;41;S;11;51%;89%;3

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;65;46;SSE;7;44%;85%;3

Stampede Pass;Cloudy with a shower;41;30;W;2;92%;98%;2

Tacoma;A couple of showers;56;40;WSW;8;75%;91%;2

Tacoma Narrows;A couple of showers;55;41;SW;7;79%;91%;2

Vancouver;A couple of showers;58;42;NW;5;71%;97%;2

Walla Walla;Cloudy;65;45;SSW;6;46%;92%;3

Wenatchee;Some brightening;64;43;WNW;6;47%;33%;5

Whidbey Island;A couple of showers;53;44;SW;7;79%;98%;2

Yakima;Some sun;65;41;N;7;49%;29%;5

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

