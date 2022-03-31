WA Forecast for Saturday, April 2, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;A shower in the p.m.;53;41;SSE;6;72%;93%;1 Bellingham;Rain and drizzle;52;43;SE;6;77%;96%;1 Bremerton;Considerable clouds;53;42;SSW;8;71%;85%;1 Chehalis;Decreasing clouds;53;40;S;5;66%;61%;2 Deer Park;Partly sunny;55;37;SSE;7;54%;62%;3 Eastsound;Rain and drizzle;51;42;SSE;4;77%;97%;1 Ellensburg;Periods of sun;58;36;NW;7;49%;85%;4 Ephrata;Partly sunny;59;39;WNW;6;41%;63%;5 Everett;An afternoon shower;53;42;S;6;70%;91%;1 Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;53;41;SSW;6;66%;60%;1 Friday Harbor;A shower or two;50;43;SW;6;75%;92%;1 Hoquiam;An afternoon shower;52;43;WNW;7;77%;83%;1 Kelso-Longview;Rain and drizzle;57;42;WNW;4;69%;92%;2 Moses Lake;Partly sunny;62;40;S;6;46%;83%;5 Olympia;Mostly cloudy;55;40;SSW;6;68%;61%;1 Omak;Partly sunny;57;35;E;8;43%;19%;3 Pasco;Sun and some clouds;64;44;SSW;6;46%;81%;5 Port Angeles;An afternoon shower;50;41;W;3;73%;69%;1 Pullman;Partly sunny;53;37;ESE;6;51%;60%;4 Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;55;43;SSW;6;69%;68%;1 Quillayute;Showers around;50;39;WNW;6;84%;89%;1 Renton;Mostly cloudy;54;43;S;7;69%;67%;1 Seattle;Mostly cloudy;51;44;SSW;7;69%;66%;1 Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;54;44;S;6;69%;71%;1 Shelton;Mostly cloudy;51;39;SW;7;73%;60%;1 Spokane;Periods of sun;55;37;SSE;6;49%;72%;3 Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;54;35;S;9;53%;67%;4 Spokane Felts;Periods of sun;55;37;SSE;6;49%;72%;3 Stampede Pass;A little p.m. snow;40;29;WNW;3;78%;78%;3 Tacoma;Considerable clouds;53;41;SSW;7;72%;68%;1 Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;53;41;SSW;6;73%;60%;1 Vancouver;An afternoon shower;58;44;WNW;4;59%;88%;3 Walla Walla;Partly sunny;59;41;SSE;6;45%;60%;5 Wenatchee;Rather cloudy;59;37;NW;5;43%;45%;3 Whidbey Island;Rain and drizzle;51;41;SE;7;74%;82%;1 Yakima;Clouds and sun;61;33;N;5;44%;67%;5 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather