WA Forecast for Saturday, January 22, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Episodes of sunshine;45;29;ENE;5;82%;1%;1 Bellingham;Partly sunny;42;30;NE;5;83%;2%;1 Bremerton;Clouds and sun;44;33;NNE;7;78%;0%;1 Chehalis;Clouds and sun;46;31;NNE;4;87%;0%;2 Deer Park;Low clouds may break;35;24;NNE;4;88%;0%;1 Eastsound;Partly sunny;43;35;NNW;3;86%;2%;1 Ellensburg;Mostly sunny;36;21;SE;2;65%;0%;2 Ephrata;Partly sunny;35;24;NNW;6;75%;0%;1 Everett;Partly sunny;44;30;ENE;5;82%;1%;1 Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;47;30;NE;4;80%;2%;2 Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;42;34;N;5;79%;2%;1 Hoquiam;Partly sunny;49;36;ENE;10;77%;2%;2 Kelso-Longview;Periods of sun;48;30;NE;5;82%;2%;2 Moses Lake;Partly sunny;36;24;N;6;81%;0%;1 Olympia;Partly sunny;48;33;NNE;5;79%;2%;2 Omak;Mostly cloudy;32;22;SSE;4;76%;0%;1 Pasco;Partly sunny, colder;37;28;NW;4;81%;0%;2 Port Angeles;Clouds and sun;45;33;ESE;4;78%;2%;1 Pullman;Mostly sunny;39;28;ESE;7;74%;0%;1 Puyallup;Partly sunny;46;29;ESE;4;87%;0%;2 Quillayute;Partly sunny;49;32;N;1;78%;2%;2 Renton;Partly sunny;46;32;NE;6;80%;2%;1 Seattle;Partly sunny;45;34;NNE;6;80%;0%;1 Seattle Boeing;Clouds and sun;47;34;NE;4;82%;2%;1 Shelton;Partly sunny;46;31;NE;4;85%;2%;2 Spokane;Partly sunny;39;27;SE;1;85%;1%;1 Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;36;25;ENE;3;94%;0%;1 Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;39;27;SE;1;85%;1%;1 Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;42;28;ESE;1;65%;0%;2 Tacoma;Partly sunny;44;32;NNE;6;83%;2%;1 Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;44;33;NNE;6;87%;2%;1 Vancouver;Partly sunny;49;32;ENE;5;69%;2%;2 Walla Walla;Mostly sunny;37;28;WSW;4;83%;0%;2 Wenatchee;Mostly sunny;33;22;NNE;2;78%;0%;1 Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;44;32;N;7;83%;2%;1 Yakima;Mostly sunny;38;23;NNW;3;69%;0%;2 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather