WA Forecast for Tuesday, January 11, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;A shower in the p.m.;47;45;SE;10;74%;84%;0 Bellingham;An afternoon shower;44;42;SSE;11;78%;87%;1 Bremerton;A shower in the p.m.;42;41;S;6;92%;84%;0 Chehalis;Low clouds;48;45;S;6;72%;75%;0 Deer Park;Cloudy;30;23;E;5;86%;5%;0 Eastsound;A couple of showers;46;43;SSE;9;78%;95%;0 Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;29;23;E;2;78%;70%;0 Ephrata;Mostly cloudy, cold;26;19;N;5;79%;30%;0 Everett;An afternoon shower;46;44;SSE;10;78%;94%;0 Fort Lewis;An afternoon shower;46;41;SSE;4;85%;91%;0 Friday Harbor;Cloudy with a shower;44;43;SSE;12;87%;96%;0 Hoquiam;An afternoon shower;48;46;SSE;12;88%;95%;0 Kelso-Longview;Mainly cloudy;46;43;SSE;9;81%;66%;1 Moses Lake;Rather cloudy, cold;28;20;ENE;5;76%;6%;0 Olympia;An afternoon shower;47;44;SSW;7;84%;89%;0 Omak;Cloudy and chilly;27;23;SSE;7;77%;25%;0 Pasco;Cloudy and cold;29;22;NNE;3;83%;5%;1 Port Angeles;An afternoon shower;45;39;SW;2;82%;95%;0 Pullman;Mostly cloudy;31;28;SE;11;70%;5%;1 Puyallup;A shower in the p.m.;47;44;S;4;89%;86%;0 Quillayute;Showers;47;45;SSE;12;95%;100%;0 Renton;An afternoon shower;45;44;SSE;6;82%;96%;0 Seattle;A shower in the p.m.;44;43;S;6;91%;84%;0 Seattle Boeing;A shower in the p.m.;45;43;SE;4;85%;98%;0 Shelton;An afternoon shower;43;40;SSW;2;95%;96%;0 Spokane;Mostly cloudy;33;26;S;2;75%;5%;1 Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;31;23;SSE;5;85%;5%;0 Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;33;26;S;2;75%;5%;1 Stampede Pass;A little icy mix;31;29;E;2;84%;98%;1 Tacoma;An afternoon shower;44;42;S;4;93%;91%;0 Tacoma Narrows;A shower in the p.m.;44;41;S;5;93%;92%;0 Vancouver;Rain and drizzle;45;42;ESE;6;70%;76%;0 Walla Walla;Cloudy and cold;28;26;SE;4;88%;3%;1 Wenatchee;A bit of ice;25;20;ENE;2;87%;71%;0 Whidbey Island;Windy with a shower;47;46;SE;19;73%;97%;1 Yakima;Mostly cloudy, cold;28;22;N;3;87%;44%;0