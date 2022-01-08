WA Forecast for Monday, January 10, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Milder;48;32;E;6;72%;8%;1 Bellingham;Mostly sunny, chilly;42;31;ESE;6;83%;12%;2 Bremerton;Partly sunny;45;32;SSE;4;84%;9%;1 Chehalis;Partly sunny;47;31;SSE;4;83%;0%;2 Deer Park;Partly sunny;34;16;NNE;5;76%;1%;1 Eastsound;Mostly sunny;43;37;ESE;2;85%;15%;1 Ellensburg;Mostly sunny, chilly;31;18;SE;2;76%;1%;2 Ephrata;Partly sunny;29;17;N;9;78%;0%;1 Everett;Milder;48;32;ESE;6;73%;8%;1 Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;44;28;SSE;2;81%;9%;2 Friday Harbor;Sunshine and chilly;43;37;SE;6;77%;16%;1 Hoquiam;Mostly sunny;50;38;E;12;70%;24%;2 Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;48;33;S;5;78%;8%;2 Moses Lake;Partly sunny;35;18;N;7;63%;0%;1 Olympia;Clouds and sun;45;31;SSW;2;81%;10%;2 Omak;Partly sunny;28;19;SE;7;81%;0%;1 Pasco;Sunshine and colder;31;21;NNW;6;84%;0%;2 Port Angeles;Sunshine and chilly;43;33;SSW;3;81%;18%;2 Pullman;Breezy in the a.m.;31;21;SE;13;71%;0%;2 Puyallup;Clouds and sun;47;29;E;4;89%;8%;2 Quillayute;Sunshine and milder;49;39;SE;5;79%;27%;2 Renton;Partly sunny;48;34;ESE;6;77%;8%;1 Seattle;Partly sunny;46;34;SE;5;80%;7%;1 Seattle Boeing;Periods of sun;47;34;SE;2;78%;8%;1 Shelton;Clouds and sun;45;30;ESE;2;85%;14%;1 Spokane;Periods of sun;35;20;ESE;2;79%;2%;1 Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;31;17;ENE;5;90%;0%;1 Spokane Felts;Periods of sun;35;20;ESE;2;79%;2%;1 Stampede Pass;Mostly sunny;31;21;E;5;80%;1%;2 Tacoma;Episodes of sunshine;44;29;E;3;90%;9%;1 Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny, chilly;43;31;SE;3;85%;9%;1 Vancouver;Clouds and sun;49;33;E;7;65%;6%;2 Walla Walla;Mostly sunny, cold;28;22;N;4;88%;0%;2 Wenatchee;Mostly sunny, cold;25;19;NNW;3;88%;0%;2 Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;46;36;SE;5;78%;12%;1 Yakima;Partly sunny, chilly;32;15;NNE;4;82%;1%;1 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather