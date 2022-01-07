WA Forecast for Sunday, January 9, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;A morning shower;40;33;SE;9;83%;66%;0 Bellingham;A morning shower;39;33;SSE;10;83%;66%;0 Bremerton;Cloudy;42;33;SSW;9;92%;42%;0 Chehalis;Cloudy;44;28;SSE;6;70%;26%;0 Deer Park;Periods of sun;32;24;SW;6;73%;19%;1 Eastsound;A morning shower;41;37;SSE;6;89%;66%;0 Ellensburg;Partly sunny;36;20;SE;4;70%;20%;1 Ephrata;Partly sunny;30;18;SW;7;74%;8%;2 Everett;Cloudy and chilly;41;32;SE;10;80%;44%;0 Fort Lewis;Cloudy;44;30;SSE;6;82%;39%;0 Friday Harbor;A morning shower;41;37;SSE;8;80%;66%;0 Hoquiam;Rain and drizzle;46;37;E;7;85%;69%;0 Kelso-Longview;A little a.m. rain;45;32;ENE;7;88%;61%;0 Moses Lake;Periods of sun;35;21;NNW;7;66%;5%;2 Olympia;A thick cloud cover;45;30;SW;7;85%;39%;0 Omak;Partly sunny;27;20;SSE;8;67%;9%;1 Pasco;Periods of sun;42;24;SE;7;74%;6%;2 Port Angeles;Cloudy;42;35;SSW;3;78%;44%;0 Pullman;Periods of sun;32;23;SSE;10;82%;21%;1 Puyallup;Cloudy;45;30;SE;6;82%;39%;0 Quillayute;A morning shower;43;34;SE;8;94%;69%;0 Renton;Cloudy and chilly;44;32;SSE;8;82%;42%;0 Seattle;Cloudy and chilly;43;34;S;8;77%;41%;0 Seattle Boeing;Cloudy and chilly;44;34;SE;6;84%;42%;0 Shelton;Cloudy;43;30;W;3;92%;42%;0 Spokane;Partly sunny;35;24;S;5;76%;21%;1 Spokane Fairchild;Periods of sun;31;21;SSW;9;91%;16%;1 Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;35;24;S;5;76%;21%;1 Stampede Pass;A morning flurry;28;22;E;3;93%;46%;1 Tacoma;Cloudy;43;31;SSE;7;85%;41%;0 Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;42;33;S;8;90%;41%;0 Vancouver;A little a.m. rain;46;31;NE;5;84%;60%;0 Walla Walla;A passing shower;41;26;SE;9;70%;80%;1 Wenatchee;Partly sunny;31;18;NNE;2;79%;15%;1 Whidbey Island;A morning shower;43;35;SE;12;81%;62%;0 Yakima;Partly sunny;36;18;N;4;78%;18%;1 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather