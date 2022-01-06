Skip to main content
WA Forecast for Saturday, January 8, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Windy with showers;44;32;SW;19;83%;100%;0

Bellingham;Windy, morning rain;43;33;SSE;18;79%;96%;0

Bremerton;A couple of showers;46;34;SW;19;87%;88%;1

Chehalis;A couple of showers;48;37;SW;19;65%;93%;1

Deer Park;A snow squall;39;21;SW;13;89%;84%;0

Eastsound;A little a.m. rain;42;34;S;17;76%;72%;0

Ellensburg;Rain/snow showers;41;26;WNW;14;72%;78%;1

Ephrata;Very windy;40;22;SW;25;75%;31%;1

Everett;Windy with showers;45;33;S;18;85%;98%;0

Fort Lewis;A couple of showers;47;35;SSW;18;81%;88%;1

Friday Harbor;A little a.m. rain;42;35;WSW;9;81%;70%;0

Hoquiam;A couple of showers;48;39;WNW;19;75%;93%;1

Kelso-Longview;Morning rain, windy;48;39;S;13;84%;98%;1

Moses Lake;Very windy;42;26;SW;27;68%;29%;1

Olympia;A couple of showers;47;37;SW;18;80%;89%;1

Omak;A little icy mix;38;19;SSE;12;76%;64%;1

Pasco;Very windy;47;33;SW;24;68%;30%;1

Port Angeles;Windy with showers;43;34;WSW;17;78%;94%;0

Pullman;Very windy;40;28;WSW;25;78%;83%;0

Puyallup;A couple of showers;47;37;SW;20;91%;88%;1

Quillayute;A couple of showers;43;35;W;14;83%;93%;1

Renton;A couple of showers;47;36;SW;18;80%;88%;1

Seattle;A couple of showers;47;36;SW;19;85%;89%;1

Seattle Boeing;A couple of showers;47;37;SW;19;81%;88%;1

Shelton;A couple of showers;44;34;SW;15;85%;89%;1

Spokane;A little a.m. rain;44;29;SW;18;76%;67%;0

Spokane Fairchild;Very windy;39;24;SW;25;90%;63%;0

Spokane Felts;A little a.m. rain;44;29;SW;18;76%;67%;0

Stampede Pass;Rain to snow;34;22;W;10;92%;99%;0

Tacoma;A couple of showers;46;35;SW;20;77%;89%;1

Tacoma Narrows;A couple of showers;45;36;SW;18;87%;89%;0

Vancouver;Morning rain, windy;48;39;SW;12;88%;98%;0

Walla Walla;Very windy, rain;45;33;SSW;26;71%;88%;1

Wenatchee;A little icy mix;38;22;W;16;78%;68%;1

Whidbey Island;Rain, windy, chilly;43;36;WSW;23;80%;99%;0

Yakima;Rain/snow showers;45;19;SSW;16;68%;77%;1

