WA Forecast for Saturday, January 8, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Windy with showers;44;32;SW;19;83%;100%;0 Bellingham;Windy, morning rain;43;33;SSE;18;79%;96%;0 Bremerton;A couple of showers;46;34;SW;19;87%;88%;1 Chehalis;A couple of showers;48;37;SW;19;65%;93%;1 Deer Park;A snow squall;39;21;SW;13;89%;84%;0 Eastsound;A little a.m. rain;42;34;S;17;76%;72%;0 Ellensburg;Rain\/snow showers;41;26;WNW;14;72%;78%;1 Ephrata;Very windy;40;22;SW;25;75%;31%;1 Everett;Windy with showers;45;33;S;18;85%;98%;0 Fort Lewis;A couple of showers;47;35;SSW;18;81%;88%;1 Friday Harbor;A little a.m. rain;42;35;WSW;9;81%;70%;0 Hoquiam;A couple of showers;48;39;WNW;19;75%;93%;1 Kelso-Longview;Morning rain, windy;48;39;S;13;84%;98%;1 Moses Lake;Very windy;42;26;SW;27;68%;29%;1 Olympia;A couple of showers;47;37;SW;18;80%;89%;1 Omak;A little icy mix;38;19;SSE;12;76%;64%;1 Pasco;Very windy;47;33;SW;24;68%;30%;1 Port Angeles;Windy with showers;43;34;WSW;17;78%;94%;0 Pullman;Very windy;40;28;WSW;25;78%;83%;0 Puyallup;A couple of showers;47;37;SW;20;91%;88%;1 Quillayute;A couple of showers;43;35;W;14;83%;93%;1 Renton;A couple of showers;47;36;SW;18;80%;88%;1 Seattle;A couple of showers;47;36;SW;19;85%;89%;1 Seattle Boeing;A couple of showers;47;37;SW;19;81%;88%;1 Shelton;A couple of showers;44;34;SW;15;85%;89%;1 Spokane;A little a.m. rain;44;29;SW;18;76%;67%;0 Spokane Fairchild;Very windy;39;24;SW;25;90%;63%;0 Spokane Felts;A little a.m. rain;44;29;SW;18;76%;67%;0 Stampede Pass;Rain to snow;34;22;W;10;92%;99%;0 Tacoma;A couple of showers;46;35;SW;20;77%;89%;1 Tacoma Narrows;A couple of showers;45;36;SW;18;87%;89%;0 Vancouver;Morning rain, windy;48;39;SW;12;88%;98%;0 Walla Walla;Very windy, rain;45;33;SSW;26;71%;88%;1 Wenatchee;A little icy mix;38;22;W;16;78%;68%;1 Whidbey Island;Rain, windy, chilly;43;36;WSW;23;80%;99%;0 Yakima;Rain\/snow showers;45;19;SSW;16;68%;77%;1 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather