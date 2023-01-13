Skip to main content
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Thursday, January 12, 2023

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Showers;51;SE;3;94%

Bellingham;Showers;60;SSE;13;66%

Bremerton;Rain;48;SE;2;97%

Chehalis;Showers;50;NE;2;97%

Deer Park;Showers;33;NNE;2;96%

Eastsound;Showers;59;S;12;67%

Ellensburg;Showers;36;S;6;86%

Ephrata;Showers;39;NNW;9;92%

Everett;Showers;49;SE;3;90%

Fort Lewis;Showers;47;Calm;0;94%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;53;SSE;14;76%

Hoquiam;Showers;54;E;8;89%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;48;SSW;3;92%

Moses Lake;Cloudy;37;N;4;98%

Olympia;Showers;48;Calm;0;100%

Omak;Cloudy;34;N;1;92%

Pasco;Cloudy;39;W;5;100%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;49;W;3;89%

Pullman;Cloudy;40;E;13;85%

Puyallup;Showers;48;NNE;2;88%

Quillayute;Rain;53;SSE;8;92%

Renton;Showers;53;SW;5;76%

Seattle;Rain;50;ENE;2;90%

Seattle Boeing;Showers;51;Calm;0;89%

Shelton;Cloudy;50;Calm;0;96%

Spokane;Cloudy;39;Calm;0;95%

Spokane Fairchild;Fog;34;ENE;7;100%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;39;Calm;0;95%

Stampede Pass;Cloudy;39;N;3;75%

Tacoma;Showers;49;NNE;2;97%

Tacoma Narrows;Showers;48;NNE;5;92%

Vancouver;Cloudy;46;Calm;0;100%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;46;NNE;6;76%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;33;WNW;5;95%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;52;SE;23;76%

Yakima;Showers;36;W;7;89%

