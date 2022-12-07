Skip to main content
WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Wednesday, December 7, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;39;ESE;2;90%

Bellingham;Showers;37;N;5;88%

Bremerton;Fog;37;SSE;2;96%

Chehalis;Partly cloudy;40;SE;2;96%

Deer Park;Cloudy;23;N;1;95%

Eastsound;Showers;41;Calm;0;100%

Ellensburg;Clear;32;WNW;7;72%

Ephrata;Cloudy;25;N;6;92%

Everett;Cloudy;38;ESE;2;91%

Fort Lewis;Cloudy;39;E;3;93%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;42;ESE;6;88%

Hoquiam;Showers;45;S;7;89%

Kelso-Longview;Partly cloudy;39;SE;5;93%

Moses Lake;Cloudy;26;N;1;94%

Olympia;Showers;39;SSW;7;92%

Omak;Mostly cloudy;21;N;1;88%

Pasco;Cloudy;25;NNW;6;92%

Port Angeles;Partly cloudy;33;SW;6;84%

Pullman;Cloudy;31;S;5;85%

Puyallup;Showers;39;SSE;2;89%

Quillayute;Cloudy;41;Calm;0;95%

Renton;Cloudy;41;SSE;5;88%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;42;SSE;2;93%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;41;SE;7;95%

Shelton;Showers;38;Calm;0;100%

Spokane;Cloudy;26;Calm;0;84%

Spokane Fairchild;Ice;21;Calm;0;85%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;26;Calm;0;84%

Stampede Pass;Fog;29;Calm;0;92%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;40;SSE;2;97%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;42;S;8;85%

Vancouver;Cloudy;41;Calm;0;88%

Walla Walla;Mostly clear;35;SSW;12;69%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;23;WNW;6;84%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;41;ESE;8;85%

Yakima;Cloudy;24;WSW;5;88%

_____

