WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Wednesday, November 9, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Cloudy;30;NNE;1;94% Bellingham;Cloudy;32;N;3;88% Bremerton;Cloudy;31;SE;1;97% Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;30;NNE;1;99% Deer Park;Clear;16;N;1;92% Eastsound;Cloudy;43;S;6;75% Ellensburg;Clear;36;NW;18;56% Ephrata;Clear;28;NNW;8;63% Everett;Cloudy;30;NNE;1;90% Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;35;ESE;5;79% Friday Harbor;Cloudy;39;Calm;0;82% Hoquiam;Cloudy;36;E;5;89% Kelso-Longview;Clear;36;Calm;0;92% Moses Lake;Clear;22;NW;3;81% Olympia;Clear;32;S;5;92% Omak;Clear;22;NNW;10;71% Pasco;Clear;27;Calm;0;84% Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;31;SSW;3;92% Pullman;Mostly cloudy;25;ESE;5;84% Puyallup;Cloudy;37;ESE;1;86% Quillayute;Showers;39;E;3;88% Renton;Cloudy;36;SE;3;78% Seattle;Cloudy;38;E;1;87% Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;36;SSE;5;89% Shelton;Cloudy;33;NNW;3;95% Spokane;Clear;26;NNE;3;81% Spokane Fairchild;Clear;21;SSE;5;85% Spokane Felts;Clear;26;NNE;3;81% Stampede Pass;Cloudy;25;Calm;0;88% Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;37;ESE;1;87% Tacoma Narrows;Partly cloudy;41;SSE;6;67% Vancouver;Mostly clear;38;Calm;0;82% Walla Walla;Mostly clear;37;S;10;64% Wenatchee;Clear;27;WNW;5;78% Whidbey Island;Cloudy;40;ESE;8;76% Yakima;Clear;28;ENE;3;84%