WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Wednesday, October 12, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly clear;51;NNW;1;86%

Bellingham;Clear;48;Calm;0;100%

Bremerton;Clear;54;NNE;1;87%

Chehalis;Clear;53;NNW;1;81%

Deer Park;Clear;47;NW;1;61%

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;50;Calm;0;100%

Ellensburg;Clear;54;NNE;7;58%

Ephrata;Clear;58;N;6;45%

Everett;Clear;50;N;1;87%

Fort Lewis;Clear;54;Calm;0;70%

Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;49;Calm;0;86%

Hoquiam;Clear;62;E;8;64%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;58;SE;3;74%

Moses Lake;Clear;53;N;3;63%

Olympia;Clear;50;Calm;0;82%

Omak;Clear;61;NNW;5;42%

Pasco;Clear;53;N;3;82%

Port Angeles;Clear;48;SSW;3;82%

Pullman;Clear;47;Calm;0;65%

Puyallup;Clear;55;NNW;1;89%

Quillayute;Mostly clear;49;Calm;0;92%

Renton;Clear;61;N;9;64%

Seattle;Clear;55;N;1;80%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;56;Calm;0;77%

Shelton;Clear;48;Calm;0;92%

Spokane;Partly cloudy;53;NE;3;60%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;56;W;3;43%

Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;53;NE;3;60%

Stampede Pass;Clear;56;SW;2;50%

Tacoma;Clear;54;N;1;83%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;58;Calm;0;69%

Vancouver;Clear;58;Calm;0;69%

Walla Walla;Mostly clear;56;E;7;57%

Wenatchee;Clear;61;NW;5;49%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;50;Calm;0;87%

Yakima;Clear;51;WNW;7;68%

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

