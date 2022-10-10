Skip to main content
WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Sunday, October 9, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;51;NNE;1;95%

Bellingham;Clear;51;Calm;0;96%

Bremerton;Clear;58;NE;1;87%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;55;N;1;91%

Deer Park;Clear;50;NNW;1;76%

Eastsound;Mostly clear;54;S;5;87%

Ellensburg;Clear;58;Calm;0;55%

Ephrata;Clear;58;Calm;0;59%

Everett;Clear;53;NNE;1;88%

Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;55;ESE;3;74%

Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;53;Calm;0;89%

Hoquiam;Showers;55;Calm;0;100%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;62;Calm;0;77%

Moses Lake;Clear;54;NE;2;72%

Olympia;Clear;53;Calm;0;92%

Omak;Clear;58;NNW;3;51%

Pasco;Clear;58;Calm;0;80%

Port Angeles;Clear;53;Calm;0;79%

Pullman;Partly cloudy;49;Calm;0;70%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;57;NW;1;83%

Quillayute;Mostly clear;50;NNW;3;92%

Renton;Clear;59;Calm;0;83%

Seattle;Clear;60;N;1;78%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;59;Calm;0;74%

Shelton;Clear;52;Calm;0;92%

Spokane;Mostly clear;57;NNE;3;66%

Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;56;SW;7;54%

Spokane Felts;Mostly clear;57;NNE;3;66%

Stampede Pass;Clear;57;SSW;3;71%

Tacoma;Mostly clear;55;N;1;85%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;60;Calm;0;66%

Vancouver;Clear;58;Calm;0;83%

Walla Walla;Clear;61;ESE;8;53%

Wenatchee;Clear;63;Calm;0;53%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;53;ESE;8;89%

Yakima;Clear;55;W;7;71%

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

