WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Sunday, October 9, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly clear;48;NW;1;94%

Bellingham;Mostly clear;52;Calm;0;100%

Bremerton;Clear;54;N;1;88%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;53;N;1;90%

Deer Park;Clear;49;NW;2;70%

Eastsound;Partly cloudy;54;Calm;0;93%

Ellensburg;Clear;55;Calm;0;63%

Ephrata;Clear;55;WNW;3;61%

Everett;Clear;53;NW;1;89%

Fort Lewis;Clear;55;Calm;0;77%

Friday Harbor;Clear;53;WNW;3;82%

Hoquiam;Fog;55;Calm;0;96%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;60;Calm;0;83%

Moses Lake;Clear;54;NNE;3;71%

Olympia;Clear;52;Calm;0;92%

Omak;Clear;63;N;12;53%

Pasco;Mostly clear;53;Calm;0;89%

Port Angeles;Clear;52;Calm;0;82%

Pullman;Mostly clear;50;Calm;0;74%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;58;NNW;1;90%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;47;Calm;0;96%

Renton;Clear;59;Calm;0;83%

Seattle;Clear;61;N;1;77%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;61;Calm;0;75%

Shelton;Clear;50;Calm;0;92%

Spokane;Mostly clear;53;NE;3;73%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly clear;51;WNW;7;64%

Spokane Felts;Mostly clear;53;NE;3;73%

Stampede Pass;Clear;63;Calm;0;46%

Tacoma;Clear;54;N;1;91%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;59;Calm;0;77%

Vancouver;Clear;60;Calm;0;74%

Walla Walla;Mostly clear;59;E;7;57%

Wenatchee;Clear;62;Calm;0;57%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;50;Calm;0;92%

Yakima;Clear;53;WNW;6;73%

