WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Sunday, October 9, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Mostly clear;48;NW;1;94% Bellingham;Mostly clear;52;Calm;0;100% Bremerton;Clear;54;N;1;88% Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;53;N;1;90% Deer Park;Clear;49;NW;2;70% Eastsound;Partly cloudy;54;Calm;0;93% Ellensburg;Clear;55;Calm;0;63% Ephrata;Clear;55;WNW;3;61% Everett;Clear;53;NW;1;89% Fort Lewis;Clear;55;Calm;0;77% Friday Harbor;Clear;53;WNW;3;82% Hoquiam;Fog;55;Calm;0;96% Kelso-Longview;Clear;60;Calm;0;83% Moses Lake;Clear;54;NNE;3;71% Olympia;Clear;52;Calm;0;92% Omak;Clear;63;N;12;53% Pasco;Mostly clear;53;Calm;0;89% Port Angeles;Clear;52;Calm;0;82% Pullman;Mostly clear;50;Calm;0;74% Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;58;NNW;1;90% Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;47;Calm;0;96% Renton;Clear;59;Calm;0;83% Seattle;Clear;61;N;1;77% Seattle Boeing;Clear;61;Calm;0;75% Shelton;Clear;50;Calm;0;92% Spokane;Mostly clear;53;NE;3;73% Spokane Fairchild;Mostly clear;51;WNW;7;64% Spokane Felts;Mostly clear;53;NE;3;73% Stampede Pass;Clear;63;Calm;0;46% Tacoma;Clear;54;N;1;91% Tacoma Narrows;Clear;59;Calm;0;77% Vancouver;Clear;60;Calm;0;74% Walla Walla;Mostly clear;59;E;7;57% Wenatchee;Clear;62;Calm;0;57% Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;50;Calm;0;92% Yakima;Clear;53;WNW;6;73% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather